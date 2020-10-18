‘Who Was Chief Seattle’ presentation set for Oct. 21

In Celebration of National Friends of the Library Week, Humanities Washington will present “Who Was Chief Seattle?” The program will run from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

According to an announcement from Sno-Isle Libraries, Chief Seattle was a warrior, an orator, a benefactor, and a visionary who helped found the city that bears his name, Seattle, the largest city in the world named after a Native American. He wrote nothing down during his life, yet his words-both real and imagined-are known throughout the world. The result is a man made up of both historical and fictional aspects, from which conflicting messages can be gleaned.

David M. Buerge, a biographer and a historian to the Duwamish Tribe, explores this complex figure to uncover how one man’s story still shapes the identity of the city.

You can learn more and register here. A link to join the event via Zoom will be sent to registered participants the day of the event. If you don’t see the email by an hour before the event, check your spam folder. You can access Zoom in your computer’s browser, or download the app for free on an Apple or Android device. You do not need to have your own Zoom account in order to participate.