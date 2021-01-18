‘Who Was Chief Seattle’ topic of Sno-King School Retirees virtual presentation Feb. 18

Sno-King School Retirees and Humanities Washington are sponsoring a free virtual program,”Who Was Chief Seattle,” with David Buerge, a member of the 2019-2021 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau, from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, via Zoom.

Chief Seattle wrote nothing down during his life, yet his words—both real and imagined—are known throughout the world. The result is a man made up of both historical and fictional aspects, from which conflicting messages can be gleaned.

David Buerge is a biographer and a historian to the Duwamish Tribe. He spent more than 20 years exploring the man from a variety of sources to reveal a warrior, an orator, a benefactor and a visionary who helped found the city that bears his name, Seattle, the largest city in the world named after a Native American.

A historian, teacher and writer, Buerge has been researching the pre- and early history of the city of Seattle since the mid-1970s. He has published 14 books of history and biography. Buerge’s latest book, Chief Seattle and the Town that Took His Name, is the first biography of Chief Seattle intended for adults.

Register in advance for this webinar at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OVFaFuGEQN6meewmbgqfOg. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information on how to join. The event is free but registration is required.