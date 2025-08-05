‘Why Do Wildfires Seem to be Getting Worse?’ with National Weather Service online Aug. 20

National Weather Service Seattle Warning Coordination Meteorologist Ted Buehner shares information on how you can protect family, home and business from wildfires during a Zoom presentation from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20.

This program will also answer why wildfires are getting larger, more frequent and more destructive.

Buehner worked for the National Weather Service (NWS) from 1977 to 2018, and spent the last 23-plus years as the NWS Seattle Warning Coordination Meteorologist. He also works as the KIRO-FM staff meteorologist, does weather stories for mynorthwest.com, and produces the North Sound Weather Minute Podcasts and news stories for everettpost.com.

This event will be recorded for later viewing on the Sno-Isle Libraries YouTube channel and will be available for one year.

Registration is required to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event begins.

If you register less than 24 hours before the event, your confirmation email will have the Zoom link.

For more information and to register, click here





