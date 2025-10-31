Why is this land near Edmonds College fenced in? Here’s what we know so far

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

Plans for a three-story mixed-use building is underway in Lynnwood, and it’s just a short walk from Edmonds College.

20305 68th Ave. W. currently has a dilapidated house sitting on it, surrounded by some trees and overgrown greenery. The property is fenced in, and a white city-owned sign stands in front of it

The city put out a public land use notice Oct. 14 on its website about the proposed Edmonds Commons Student Housing project. The plan is to construct a 58,764-square-foot building with 23 apartment units and 69 parking spaces.

Of the 23 apartments, eight will have three bedrooms, 13 will have two bedrooms and two will be studios. The first floor of the building will have 2,713 square feet of commercial space.

Property owner Ajay Sikka said his team doesn’t know yet what business will be on the first floor. There’s a chance it may be a coffee shop or small business, he said.

When asked if any of the apartments will be considered affordable housing, Sikka said his team will comply with the city’s codes, and that “a lot of this will come later in the process, once we have the initial approvals from the city.”

Sikka said the project’s completion date is dependent on the city’s review and approval process.

“We would like to start construction next year,” Sikka said.

— By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.





