Why no construction lately at new hotel off Alderwood Mall Boulevard?

We received this question recently from a reader:

“It appears construction on the new hotel off of Alderwood Mall Blvd. has halted. I haven’t seen any progress nor activity in a few weeks. Do you guys have any idea why that is?”

The answer comes from City of Lynnwood spokeswoman Julie Moore, who said that the hotel — a Hilton Garden Inn — recently made several major revisions to its original plans. As a result, the city’s building inspector asked hotel officials to resubmit their updated plans for review and approval.

“They have resubmitted and we’re currently looking through them,” Moore said.