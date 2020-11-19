WIAA board votes to delay start of winter sports season until Feb. 1

In light of surging COVID-19 case numbers statewide, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Executive Board, which governs high school sport in Washington state, voted Tuesday to amend the current season schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. Under the new schedule, the traditional winter sports season will be delayed to Feb. 1, 2021 and each season will be shortened to seven weeks.

The winter sports season, known as WIAA Season 2, was scheduled to begin on Dec. 28. It is now set to begin with practices on Feb. 1 (Jan. 25 for gymnastics) and end with a regional culminating event on March 20. WIAA Season 3, which consists of traditional fall sports, is now scheduled to begin on March 15 (March 8 for football) and end on May 1. WIAA Season 4, which consists of traditional spring sports, will begin with practices on April 26 and conclude on June 12.

While the WIAA Executive Board approved the framework for each WIAA season, flexibility remains at the local level based on protocols approved at its Nov. 2 meeting. If less than 50 percent of schools in a classification are able to compete in a sport, in accordance with state Department of Health Guidelines, the executive board will make an adjustment to the scheduled season in order to allow the chance for greater participation.

The full WIAA Season schedule can be found here.