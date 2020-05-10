WIAA seeking high school students for its leadership committee

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is accepting applications for the 2020-21 WIAA LEAP (Leadership through Education, Activities and Personal Development) Committee. Applicants must be current sophomores (entering their junior year in the fall of 2020). Students who exhibit leadership qualities and are actively involved in WIAA athletics and activities are encouraged to apply.

In addition to the online application, applicants are asked to submit a short, creative video personal statement. Eight incoming juniors will be selected to join the LEAP Committee and will serve a two-year term spanning their junior and senior years.

The LEAP Committee meets five times annually to engage in leadership activities, visit with guest speakers and collaborate on various service projects. All travel expenses associated with attending the meetings are reimbursed by the WIAA. The summer after their junior year, LEAP Committee members attend a summer retreat designed to strengthen leadership skills and set LEAP Committee goals for the upcoming school year.

If LEAP Committee members meet all criteria expected of them over their two-year term, they receive a $500 scholarship to the institution of their choice when they graduate.