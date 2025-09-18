William (Bill) H. Lindsay: ‘Edmonds Beach Water Temperature-Taker Dude’

William (Bill) H. Lindsay

Bill passed away on Sunday, September 14th, 2025, in Edmonds, Washington. Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on March 20th, 1949 to William and Denise Lindsay. The oldest of 3 children. Bill is survived by his sister, Jeanette A Lindsay, and niece, Allison Lindsay.

At an early age, Bill proved himself exceptional by being awarded the prestigious Barnwell Award.

His curiosity and intelligence came with some push back. He was disciplined for dismantling the family radios but successfully rebuilt them.

He served in the United States Navy and when discharged, made the West Coast his forever home.

He enjoyed a long career as a Boeing Engineer, where he authored the landing gear manual for the 747.

In 2009, Bill became known as the “Edmonds Beach Water Temperature-Taker Dude”. A Website created and managed by young friends of Bill’s. It gave people that encountered Bill wearing his daisy duke shorts, no shirt, no shoes, beach attire, a place to express themselves. There were over 5,000 followers, all with comments and stories to share. He collected water temperature data twice daily for over a decade.

To others, he was just known as Bill.

He wasn’t just about numbers; he was about presence. He was a daily dose of joy, curiosity, and being a part of his community.

His hobbies were diverse and varied as he was.

He was definitely a one-of-a-kind treasure that can never be replaced but will be missed. A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held at the Off Leash Dog Park on the Edmonds Beach, on October 18th, 2025, at 2pm. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share memories of Bill.