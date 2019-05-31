William H. Hoppe: Retired Seattle firefighter loved sailing, travel, car racing

Willie passed away at age 83 on May 8th, surrounded by his family.

Survived by wife, Elaine of 38 years; beloved son Michael (LaNell), step-son John Imus, grandchildren Michelle Golder, Kelby Hoppe and Lisa (Chris) Moore, sister Margaret (Bill) Cooley. He is also survived by his 2 cherished great-grandchildren, Everly & Camden, and many nephews & nieces.

He was born in Seattle, WA. His Firefighting career started as a ladder truck driver for Station 18, followed by a pioneer in arson investigation as a detective on the Seattle Fire & Arson squad. His hobbies included: sailing, traveling, car racing and socializing with old & new friends. He loved to be with family and was always up for a picnic, a reunion or gathering of friends. He had a vivacious personality & made friends everywhere he went. He is loved and will be missed by many.

A private family graveside service to be held at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for family & friends on June 14 at 1pm-4pm at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave N in Edmonds, WA. Share memories www.beckstributecenter.com.