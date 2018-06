Pull out all those old electronics that have long since quit working. Windermere Real Estate is hosting a free electronics recycle event on Saturday, June 23rd in Lynnwood.

You’re invited to bring everything from old refrigerators and washers and dryers to riding lawn mowers to toasters. The event will take place at Windermere Alderwood (next to See’s Candy at Alderwood Mall), from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 23. Bring a can of food or cash donation for the food drive.

Free hot dogs will also be served.