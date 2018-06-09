Windermere Edmonds staff provides fresh paint to tired Trinity Place building

1 of 5

Staff from Windermere Edmonds, along with members of Lynnwood Rotary, descended upon the campus of YWCA’s Trinity Place apartments on 46th Avenue West to paint a well-worn building on the complex’s campus.

Last year, the building’s windows were replaced with a grant from the Lynnwood Rotary. This year, painting the exterior of the building was selected as Windermere’s summer community service project.

“We want to give back more to people who need it,” said Sabina Avdic, office administrator for Windermere.

Greg Hoff, of Windermere, spent a few days during the week pressure washing the entire building and priming areas of the building that needed it. Friday, crews gathered to paint the building a fresh light blue color.

Trinity Place was purchased by Edmonds resident and travel guru Rick Steves in 2005. It was donated to the YWCA, which uses it as a transitional housing complex to women in need and their children. Last fall, a tree was planted outside the complex to honor Steves.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate