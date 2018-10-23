‘Winning Customers Through Content Marketing’ topic of Oct. 25 Lynnwood Chamber breakfast

If you ever struggle when writing content, the Thursday, Oct. 25 Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce breakfast could be for you. If you ever struggle when writing content, the Thursday, Oct. 25 Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce breakfast could be for you.

Beth Woolley of bdub relations will present “Winning Customers Through Content Marketing” at the free meeting, which runs from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Gateway Hall 3rd floor Board Room, Edmonds Community College, 6600 196th St. S.W.

What goes in the guts of your newsletters, posts and tweets? Woolley will makes it easy to plan your content strategy:

Understanding your brand community

Six actions that lead to customer and prospect engagement

Common barriers to achieving results

Tips for keeping your communications relevant Leave with a worksheet and summary of key “how-to” actions. Complimentary continental breakfast will be provided courtesy of Chef Dane Catering. Attendees are invited to bring a door prize to promote their business.