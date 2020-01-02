Winter quarter classes at Edmonds CC’s Creative Retirement Institute start Jan. 6

Winter quarter classes at CRI (Creative Retirement Institute of Edmonds CC) start on Jan 6, and many still have openings.

These are lifelong learning classes, non-credit, just for fun, short duration and at affordable prices. It is an opportunity to meet other energetic creative people with common interests and gain a better understanding of yourself and our changing world.

CRI offers classes in literature, arts, science and technology, history, politics, economics and more. Only six of the 30 classes offered are filled.

To register or for information, go to www.edcc.edu/CRI. Or stop by the office at the Maltby Building, 7020 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood, or call 425-640-1830 with questions.