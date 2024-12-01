Winter recipes with seasonal root vegetables focus of Dec. 10 Verdant cooking demo

Discover the versatility of root vegetables during a Verdant Health-sponsored cooking demonstration from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. The event will also be offered virtually via Zoom.

A registered dietician nutritionist will guide you through a variety of delicious recipes featuring these nutritious root veggies — from roasting and steaming to blending into hearty soups.

Limited seating is available for the in-person class, and you must arrive by 5:50 p.m. to enter the Demo Kitchen.

Those registering to attend virtually will receive a Zoom link via email 24-48 hours before the session.

Registration is required, and ends one day prior to the event.