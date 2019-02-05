Winter weather puts prep basketball games in limbo

The wintry weather that put a freeze on commutes, businesses and classes on Monday also postponed high school basketball games scheduled throughout the area.

Now that the Edmonds School District has announced there will be no school on Tuesday, those final games of the 2018-2019 regular season are still in limbo.

The boys and girls basketball teams of Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale High School were scheduled to play their season finales on Monday; the cancellation of school moved many of those games to Tuesday, but that plan has now been postponed with Tuesday’s school closures.

School district athletic directors, including Edmonds School District’s Julie Stroncek, will announce on Wednesday the fate of those regular-season final games. Those matchups may be rescheduled for Wednesday and/or Thursday, Feb. 6 and 7, or may be scrapped entirely as postseason District 1 3A and District 1/2 2A basketball tournaments are also scheduled to begin on Wednesday and Thursday.

— By Doug Petrowski