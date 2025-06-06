With a pledge to continue ‘fighting for the residents,’ Councilmember Patrick Decker explains why he’s not running again

Lynnwood City Councilmember Patrick Decker may be leaving the council, but he is going to continue combatting what he views as “overreach” by Snohomish County and Washington state into city governance.

Decker, who has served on the council since 2021, is not seeking reelection this year. Instead, he is running for a seat on the Snohomish County Charter Commission so he can “best address this overreach by the County and State through changes to the County Charter which will protect the residents of this great city,” he wrote in an open letter to Lynnwood residents.

A Washington resident for more than 35 years, Decker works as a senior gaming licensing manager at Microsoft. He and his wife of 32 years raised three sons in Lynnwood. His involvement in city politics extends beyond his time on the council, as he served on the city’s planning commission before he was appointed to the council in 2021 following the resignation of Councilmember Ian Cotton.

He was elected to the seat later that year.

In an interview, Decker stated three reasons for his initial decision to serve on the council: addressing traffic congestion, managing city growth and his concern about the “very overt push by some members of our council to simply cut the city council budget and reduce the number of police officers.”

Decker also said he wanted to ensure the city’s police force was “fully staffed in terms of personnel and knowledge and resources.” In addition, he expressed concern about increasing crime, graffiti, gang influence and homicides in the city.

Decker is arguably the most outspoken, conservative-leaning voice on the city council. He’s been vocal in opposing his colleague’s proposal to legalize cannabis sales in Lynnwood and was one of the only councilmembers who opposed a 52% property tax increase last year.

“I’ve been the farthest right of center” Decker said in an interview. “I certainly don’t see myself as far right or alt-right. I’m centrist right, but I’m unabashedly right, unabashedly conservative, family values, public safety, those types of things, lower taxes.”

Although his decision not to run puts the council at risk of losing that conservative viewpoint, he said he’s confident that some of the candidates running for council this year are “right of center or very center.”

“They are going to fight for family values,” he said. “They are going to fight for law enforcement. They are going to fight for lower taxes, or keeping taxes as low as we can. So I think in the really core political issues that are related to where somebody sits politically, we have some good representation coming in of people that are going to continue to capture these values. How hard will they fight for those? I don’t know… We’ll see how effective they are at championing those values on the council once they’re elected.”

During the council’s recent discussions and adoption of Lynnwood’s new Comprehensive Plan and state-mandated housing regulations, Decker has expressed dissatisfaction with some of these recommendations. Particularly, he’s pushed back on regulations prioritizing density over single-family development.

In his letter to constituents, he described the regulations as an “erosion of the sovereign rights of the cities in this state, and blatant unwillingness to listen to the voice of the people by the state and the county.” These new rules have “diluted” the city council’s ability to pass beneficial legislation, he said.

Additionally, Decker said the county holds grant funding “hostage” to force cities to align with the county’s vision, which jeopardizes crucial infrastructure funds if cities don’t comply. He said he wants to serve on the County Charter Commission to “begin fighting to bring sovereignty back to the cities” and influence county representatives.

Decker said he believes he delivered on his initial promises to voters during his time on the council. This includes council’s approval of funding requests for the police department to hire additional officers and fund training and technology.

In his letter, he said he “fought against the hyper densification of the city that the county, state and many members of the current City Council are advocating for.” He also mentioned his role in council approval of using city budget funds to improve streets. He said he pushed for increased transparency, advocating for third-party external audits of city departments. He also highlighted the council’s allocation of American Rescue Plant Act funds in a way that benefited the community, with a significant spend on public safety and some allocated for mental health.

Reflecting on his time on the council, Decker said that if he could go back to the beginning, he “probably would have addressed the whole residency issue sooner.”

In January, members of the public began to question whether Council Vice President Josh Binda lived in Lynnwood following his eviction in 2023 and issues with his voter registration, among other concerns.

In May, Decker proposed the council pass legislation to tighten the city’s residency requirements for elected officials. Decker is in the process of reworking his proposed legislation before bringing it before council again for further consideration.

He said he believes the city’s current code is “remarkably vague” regarding residency requirements for councilmembers, which could lead to issues in the future. He suggested the city should follow the Washington Department of Licensing requirements for proof of residency to establish a clearer standard. He argued that without a clear definition of what it means to “live in or reside in” the city, representatives might not be invested in the community they represent if they don’t actually live in Lynnwood. He said he believes improving the residency requirements, even if not perfect, would make it harder for electeds to “game the system.” Doing so could also help restore voter confidence in their elected officials, he said.

Decker also expressed concerns about the future of Lynnwood after his departure. He said he worries the council might revert to a “more extreme densification” approach if he is not there to fight against it. And he said he’s concerned the police department may “have to fight to get the funding that they need”.

Decker said he believes he helped “keep staff honest because I ask a lot of pointed questions” and is worried that some councilmembers too readily accept staff recommendations as expert opinions on what the community wants, rather than listening to elected officials who represent voters. The dynamic could become one where “the mayor runs a staff, the staff runs a council, the council becomes rubber stamps,” he said.

He also said he doesn’t “think the council is strident enough” in pushing back on what he described as over-governance from the state.

“We’re gambling with the future of the residents of the city, and we’re rolling the dice and I don’t think we’re being cautious or conservative enough,” he said. “We’re being a little bit too rushed in future pursuit of this utopian vision based on untested, poorly modeled hypotheses.”

Despite not running for reelection, Decker said he plans to remain engaged in city matters.

“I don’t think anybody on the council expects that I’m going to stop fighting,” he said. “[Anyone] that thinks I’m going to just just put up shop and mail it in for the next three months, they’re going to be sadly disappointed. I’m going to continue to drive this residency issue with the city. I’m going to continue driving to make sure that we plan our growth and I’m going to continue fighting against cannabis, because I do think that it is unnecessary, unneeded and is a risk for liberty.”

Decker said he plans to continue to push against things he disagrees with, even though in the past he’s been the sole councilmember to oppose certain decisions. He said his goal is to “make the fight so hard for [the council] that we can find a middle ground,” even when he loses the main battle he may have been fighting for.

He also encouraged residents to speak up, because “their voice matters more than they think,” he said.

“It’s not just one voice,” he said. “Every email sent, every time a councilmember is stopped, is worth the voice of a thousand people.”

