With decision coming on whether to restart high school sports, athletes begin workouts

Around the Edmonds School District, athletes have begun working out in anticipation of the resumption of high school sports.

Two examples: Over 200 athletes at Meadowdale High School are participating in the small- group, socially distanced, workout “pods.” while over 170 prospective Royals are working out at Lynnwood High.

Monday, Feb. 1, the Wesco league member athletic directors will reconvene to review data from the Gov. Jay Inslee’s office as well as the State Board of Health and school metrics to determine if they will allow high school sports to be played.

If approved for play, fall sports would begin practicing Feb. 22, with the first games scheduled for the week of March 1.

Meadowdale Athletic Director Beth Marriott and new Lynnwood Athletic Director Paul Keen said they are cautiously optimistic about Monday’s decision, especially given the fact that as of Thursday, most of the Wesco schools will be in located in counties that will move to Phase 2 as of Feb. 1.

Specific details of the Wesco League’s plan regarding athletics can be found at www.wescoathletics.com.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams