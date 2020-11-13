With deep cuts on the table, public offers testimony on draft City of Lynnwood budget

City of Lynnwood staff are proposing multiple budget cuts for the 2021-22 biennium that are projected to affect city parks, services and personnel. During Monday night’s Lynnwood City Council business meeting, community members were invited to give feedback on the budget proposal.

Two public hearings were held during the council’s Nov. 9 meeting to allow for public input on the draft biennium budget as well as the proposed property tax rate for 2021. Councilmember Ruth Ross was absent from the meeting.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, city staff have projected a decrease of more than $7 million from the last biennium in both revenues and expenditure. For weeks, staff across all city departments have been looking for ways to cut costs to address the shortfall and were able to find $5.6 million in reductions in travel, training, services and other expenses.

“This is obviously a crisis budget,” said Councilmember George Hurst. “We are in the middle of a crisis and we’re making reductions because of it.”

Earlier this year, the city also implemented a partial hiring freeze in response to the pandemic. Now, staff are proposing to leave 18 open full-time equivalent (FTE) positions temporarily vacant, which could help the city in the long run, said Finance Director Sonja Springer.

“It might not have saved a lot of money this year, but down the road in 2021-22 keeping vacant positions vacant is going to achieve quite a few savings in the general fund budget,” she said.

Additionally, the council decided earlier this year to use $2.2 million in reserves from the city’s general fund to close the gap between revenues and expenditures. Departments were instructed to find ways to continue those measures through the fourth quarter of 2021.

During the budget public hearing, the council heard repeated concerns from citizens about the proposed $1.9 million reduction to the Lynnwood Police Department budget. The department is also proposing to leave nine FTE staff positions unfilled, including two narcotics enforcement officers and an investigator position. Though the positions will remain temporarily unfilled, Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson stressed that they have not been eliminated.

The budget also proposes using resources from the city’s previous intergovernmental relations position to create a new job of race and social equity officer. If approved, the position would involve working with the mayor’s office to encourage diversity and promote inclusiveness.

“We need someone who is focused on this work…so that we have a united voice and united strength in collaborating and bringing forward this important work,” said Mayor Nicola Smith.

Opposing cuts to the police department’s budget, former Lynnwood City Councilmember Ted Hikel testified that the council previously implemented a hiring freeze for police in 2009 that was never lifted.

“Virtually no on-the-street officers have been added to the department,” he said.

The police department makes up 38% of the city’s general fund budget. Hikel said because more than half of the expenditure savings for 2021 are coming from cuts made to the police budget, the department should be allowed to hire more staff.

Councilmember Jim Smith agreed that the police department should be given funds to hire more personnel, specifically the narcotics and investigator positions.

However, recent civil unrest between law enforcement and communities of color have led to calls for the reduction of police budgets to fund social programs aimed at offering mental health and substance abuse support. Lynnwood resident Holly Hernandez suggested the city reexamine the police department’s funding and instead prioritize funding social programs to address mental health and substance abuse issues.

“I hope we can move into a direction that prioritizes programs to improve community,” she said.

Hernandez also spoke in support of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department, which faced significant revenue losses when facilities like the Lynnwood Recreation Center closed earlier this year. According to parks and rec staff, the department made $2 million in reductions in this year.

The department laid off 135 part-time staff members, many of whom were recreation center employees. With fewer staff members to provide upkeep, the department is proposing to downgrade the level of the city’s park maintenance. Parks and recreation staff currently provide a Grade B-level of service for the parks, which includes biweekly mowing, bimonthly landscaping and a three-to-seven-day response time to vandalisms reports.

According to the proposal, turf mowing would take place monthly and landscaping would occur quarterly. Staff also projected a response time to vandalism reports would be eight days or longer. Other proposed cuts include reductions in park hour and park security.

With less maintenance and security, community members are concerned the city — which is known to many for its parks — will lose one of its best qualities. During the Nov. 9 public hearing, Hernandez — who serves on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board — encouraged councilmembers to visit the park closest to their home and try to imagine its condition after two years of Grade C maintenance.

“When we’re trying to create a safe and healthy community, I don’t think that’s what it’s going to look like,” she said.

“Imagine what (the parks) might look like,” she said. “With the grass unmowed, graffiti unpainted…when we’re trying to create a safe and healthy community, I don’t think that’s what it’s going to look like.”

Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Sordel praised his staff’s work preparing the department’s budget and their efforts to make reductions where necessary.

“We only budget what we need,” he said. “We don’t pad our budget and overall this budget is an excellent product by my team.”

Also during the hearing, Lynnwood resident Kim Baca spoke in support for the city’s road repavement program, which is responsible for road maintenance. Baca — who lives on 183rd Street Southwest — said she first approached the city about the road’s condition five years ago and was told it had been added to a list of needed repairs.

If the ruts and divots in the roads are not improved, Baca said it’s just a matter of time before someone harms themselves or seriously damages their vehicle.

The proposed budget also included a reduction in property tax revenue paid to the city in 2021 and a flat property tax of $4.3 million — the same amount levied in 2020. According to the proposal, the amount equates to a levy rate of approximately 54 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, which staff estimates will translate into a decrease of roughly $2 for the average property taxpayer. Springer said the city is keeping the tax rate flat to support residents impacted by the pandemic.

“We don’t want our residents to suffer and pay higher property tax; they’ve already suffered enough,” she said.

Speaking during the tax levy public hearing, former Lynnwood City Councilmember Hikel said he appreciated the flat rate, but added that the low rates only applied to 2021 and that property owners would have higher rates in 2022.

Hikel also spoke about the voter-approved benefit charge sponsored by the Regional Fire Authority (RFA). The measure was approved Nov. 3 by voters living within the Lynnwood city limits or in southwest Snohomish County unincorporated areas. It will replace a portion of the fire levy now paid by the RFA’s residential and commercial customers with a charge based on the size and use of a structure, instead of its assessed value.

According to Hikel, basing the cost of emergency services on a building’s size does not bode well for multi-family housing complexes and could lead to property owners raising rent rates to cover the added cost.

“That means multi-family buildings are going to see rent increase and that is another big factor in the City of Lynnwood,” he said. “With the benefit charges and the increase from 2022 there’s not much to be thankful for.”

Springer said Hikel made a good point about the property tax rates, but added that rates are set annually by the council so nothing for 2022 is set in stone. If the city’s sales tax revenue — which make up 41% of the city’s general fund and was heavily impacted by the pandemic — returns to pre-pandemic levels, Springer said there could be another flat rate in 2022.

The council is scheduled to vote to adopt the budget at its Nov. 23 business meeting.

In other business, the council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance granting land use extensions to developments affected by the pandemic. This ordinance is proposed to be in effect for one year.

Currently, land use approvals have a two- or three-year deadline to accomplish conditions of approval and required improvements. The ordinance proposes extensions that have already received approval by the mayor or community development director will automatically be extended by one year. It will also extend the recording deadline for accessory dwelling units from 10 to 30 days.

“This is the city’s response to that to make allowances for people who already have projects in the making,” said Councilmember Ian Cotton. “I see this as a proactive approach the city is making as it continues growth during this strenuous time.”

Also during the meeting, the council voted to confirm the appointment of three new members to city boards and commissions. Whitney Stohr and Baba Darboe were appointed to the Parks and Recreation Board, while Eric Amundson was appointmented to the Tourism Advisory Committee.

In addition, the council voted to confirm the re-appointments of members of the city’s Parks & Recreation Board, Arts Commission, History & Heritage Board and Human Services Commission.

— By Cody Sexton