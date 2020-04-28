With governor’s announcement, local preparations underway for fishing, golf

Dust off the golf clubs, get out the life jackets and clean up the fishing poles: the state and our local cities are about to reopen some outdoor recreation.

As Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday, starting Tuesday, May 5, the state will allow some fishing, hunting, golf and day use at state parks and state lands, which had been closed to prevent spread of the coronavirus. However, public gatherings, events, team sports and camping will not resume, yet.

Here is what that means for South Snohomish County communities. Gov. Jay Inslee announced that golf courses may reopen by May 5. Fresh water fishing also opens May 5. There are no salmon season openings scheduled until June; the state will meet later to determine whether saltwater and shellfish seasons will be affected.

Fishing

Port of Edmonds Marina

Port Executive Director Bob McChesney says the port is “starting to open with a slow thaw.” The port will reopen the public boat sling launch beginning on May 1.

Sling launch rules:

• Available by appointment only. Call the port office at 425-775-4588.

• Launch open only to port tenants “in good standing.”

• No cash transactions; port will charge tenant accounts.

• Launch open 7:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m., daily.

Dry storage launch rules:

• Dry storage will also partially reopen.

• Available by appointment only to dry storage tenants

• No cash transactions; port will charge tenant accounts.

• Launch open 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., daily.

• The last boat movement by 1:45 p.m.

Fuel dock rules:

• Open only for those with port fuel cards.

• No refueling for transient boats.

• Only those qualified to pump their own fuel may use the dock.

There is no change for boaters who lease the 670 floating slips. They have been able to access their boats throughout the past two months.

McChesney said the port did not furlough any workers, but only a skeleton crew operated during the shutdown to perform maintenance. “We want to be able to reconnect to the extent we can to keep our customers and employees safe,” he said. Reopening the marina is, he added, “turning a dial, not flipping a switch.”

Edmonds Fishing Pier

The City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department has not yet announced when the fishing pier will reopen. When the pier does reopen, there is no saltwater fishing or shell fishing until mid-May under existing state fishing seasons.

Mountlake Terrace Fishing Pier at Ballinger Park

The fishing pier and boat launch on Lake Ballinger will open next week, Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz said.

Golf

Lynnwood Municipal Golf Course

Lynnwood’s 18-hole golf course could open as soon as May 5, according to Premier Golf Centers that runs Lynnwood and nine other courses from Seattle to Bellingham. Mike Fosnick, Premier vice president and director of operations, says they still must get approval from the City of Lynnwood to do that.

Lynn Sordel, Director of Lynnwood Parks and Recreation, said he will be on a conference call with Fosnick and others at Premier Golf on Tuesday to lay out plans to reopen. For details, go to the Lynnwood City Parks and Recreation website.

The course is not yet taking tee-time reservations. And, reopening will come with new statewide restrictions for every golf course.

Golf restrictions:

• Foursomes allowed only if all players are from same household.

• Only two players from separate households per tee time.

• Singles should ask if they would like to be paired together.

• Social distancing enforced in the clubhouse and on the course.

• Online and phone reservations only.

• Pre-pay, with credit cards only, no cash.

• Only one golfer per cart, unless a child is playing is riding also.

• Do not touch or remove flagsticks from the hole.

• No club and equipment rentals.

• Golfers carry their own garbage; no on-course trash bins.

• No sit-down food or beverage service; to-go only.

Fosnick says “we’re excited to back going again.”

No word yet from the Nile Golf Course in Mountlake Terrace regarding plans for re-opening.

— By Bob Throndsen