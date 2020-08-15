With heat advisory in effect Sunday, tips to stay cool

With a heat advisory in effect in Snohomish County from 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16 to 2 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, the Snohomish Health District reminds residents to take extra precautions for themselves and loved ones. While cooling stations, libraries and movie theaters may not be open, there are still ways to keep cool in hot weather.

When at home or work:

Stay hydrated

Avoid strenuous activity

Use cold washcloths on your neck or wrists

Close curtains or blinds to keep heat out

Close the doors of unused rooms

Avoid outdoor activities during the peak heat of the day (usually 3-6pm)

Avoid or limit using ovens, stoves, or other appliances that may increase indoor temperatures.

Using a fan to circulate air is another recommendation, but they should not be relied on as a main cooling device during an extreme heat event.

“Electric fans may provide comfort, but they will not prevent heat-related illness in when temps get into the mid- and high-90s,” said County Health Officer Dr. Chris Spitters. “Taking a cool shower or bath, or moving to an air-conditioned area, is a much better way to cool off.”

Know the signs of heat stroke, and call 911 if someone exhibits any of them:

High body temperature

Altered mental state

Nausea and vomiting

Flushed skin

Rapid breathing

Racing heart rate

Headache

People should also look out for others. Check in on elderly or vulnerable neighbors. Make sure pets have easy access to water. Never leave a child or pet in a car unattended. Remember that we’re still in the midst of a pandemic. Stay home as much as possible, but wear face coverings when you leave. Take mask breaks away from others, and then wash your hands after replacing the mask.