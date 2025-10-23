With new CEO, Homage Senior Services cuts ribbon at Everett location

With new CEO Jay Kang at the helm, Homage Senior Services celebrated its new Everett location with a ribbon cutting and open house Oct. 21.

Homage moved its headquarters from Lynnwood to a new facility at 1715 100th Pl. S.E. in Everett. While the address is changing, the organization said its mission remains unchanged: to ensure older adults and people living with disabilities receive the care, connection and respect they deserve.

Homage provides essential services to thousands of county residents, including Meals on Wheels, transportation, in-home care, mental health counseling and social connection programs. The organization said the new space will better position it to serve the community and create opportunities for expanded programming.

New CEO Jay Kang brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in nonprofit and faith-based human services.

“I’m deeply honored to step into this role at such a meaningful time in Homage’s journey,” Kang said. “My priority is to cultivate a values-driven culture, strengthen our leadership and expand our services to meet the growing needs of our communities. It’s about scaling impact while staying deeply connected to the people we serve.”

According to a Homage news release, Kang is focused on empowering staff through leadership development, cross-functional alignment and a shared sense of purpose. At the same time, he is advancing a strategic growth plan to extend Homage’s reach beyond Snohomish County to underserved communities across the region.

“My strategic focus on expanding Homage’s proven service model beyond Snohomish County will allow us to reach more communities in need, scale our social impact, and position Homage as a regional leader in aging and disability services,” Kang said.