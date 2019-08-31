With primary over, local candidates picking up financial support

With the field narrowed to two candidates for each position in the wake of the Aug. 6 primary, fundraising activity has increased for the four Lynnwood City Council races.

Position 6 incumbent George Hurst picked up more than $4,000 in contributions since our last report, while Julieta Altamirano-Crosby (Position 5) and Shannon Sessions (Position 7) showed modest gains in recent weeks. Position 4 candidate Jim Smith reported $612 in contributions.

The race for Edmonds School District Positions 3 and 5 were also narrowed in the Aug. 6 primary. Candidate Rory Graves so far has reported raising $2,826, while her opponent, incumbent Gary Noble, has reported no fundraising or spending. In the open Position 5 seat, Nancy Katims reported $8,453 in donations, while her opponent Lisa Hunnewell has no reported fundraising.

The accompanying charts were compiled from the latest data provided by the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission. For a breakdown of sources for these contributions and how the money was spent, click the “more details” link in the accompanying charts.

Note that not all those declaring for office have filed with the state Public Disclosure Commission. Those running for office in jurisdictions with fewer than 5,000 voters or who expect to raise less than $5,000 still must file a person financial statement but are exempt from disclosing details of their campaign financing. These candidates will show zero in the various cells of the accompanying charts. For more information on this rule, check the New Candidates FAQ on the Public Disclosure Commission website:www.pdc.wa.gov/learn/new-candidates.