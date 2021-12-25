With snow in forecast, Sound Transit offers commute preparation tips

The National Weather Service is forecasting snow and ice in Puget Sound over the next several days, which may have an impact on regional transportation. Sound Transit offers the following tips to help you prepare for your commute during these challenging conditions:

Be prepared

Sign up for text or email Rider Alerts and follow Sound Transit on Twitter to stay up to date on weather affecting your route. Take a few minutes to plan potential travel alternatives that can meet your needs.

1 Line

All trains are scheduled to operate regular service. Anticipate potential delays that may create additional wait times, and plan for extra travel time.

Sounder Train

All trains are scheduled to operate regular service, but riders should anticipate potential delays on both the N Line and S Line trains. It is recommended to continue arriving at stations for scheduled departure times.

ST Express buses

ST Express buses may go on snow reroute at any time. Road conditions can change quickly causing reroutes or stop closures with little to no advanced notice. You may see smaller bus sizes being used on your routes, and experience reduced operating speeds. Expect significant delays throughout the service day, should adverse weather impact any part of our region.

T Line

T Line trains are anticipated to maintain normal operations. Expect the potential for reduced operating speeds and service.

For safety, it is advised to wait for buses at posted bus stops on flat portions of cleared arterials or at major transfer points, such as park & ride lots and transit centers where there may be multiple service options. Use caution at stations and bus stops. Sound Transit will have crews out in the field working to clear snow and ice from our facilities but be prepared in case your facility has not been cleared by the time you arrive.

One more important note: The online trip planner, OneBusAway and third-party apps may not reflect current operation of service during adverse weather conditions. Riders should monitor the Rider Alerts page for snow reroute information. All posted timetables are estimated during adverse weather conditions and not guaranteed.