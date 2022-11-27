With snow possible this week, some tips from City of Lynnwood

With the possibility of snow in the forecast this week, here are some helpful cold-weather preparation tips from the City of Lynnwood:

Cover and wrap hose bibs in the front and back of your house to prevent freezing pipes.

Remove debris such as leaves and packed snow from storm drains to help alleviate drainage problems and prevent flooding. Reminder, adjacent property owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks.

After a heavy rainfall or a snowmelt, storm drains can become overloaded; avoid driving through standing water on the roadways.

Use extreme caution while driving in inclement weather of any kind. Allow plenty of time to get to your destination, always yield to service vehicles such as plows, sanders, police and fire vehicles, and transit buses. And if you don’t have to go out when the roads are dangerous, please stay home.

Follow our Lynnwood Streets Department on Twitter @LynnwoodStreets to get updates on our inclement weather response.

During a snow event, the city’s highest priority is plowing and sanding major arterial so that emergency first responders (police, fire and public works) are able to get in and around the city to provide essential services and keep the city operational. The city’s snow plow routes map indicates two levels of the city’s highest priorities:

– First priorities are the red marked streets.

– Second priorities are the green marked streets.

– The city’s next priorities are some of the steepest streets throughout the city, followed by minor arterial and connection streets.

– The city’s final priorities are all the other neighborhood streets. These are usually sanded and plowed at night for safety reasons, when traffic is low.