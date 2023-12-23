Witnesses sought for felony hit and run on I-5 near 185th ST SW Dec. 21

The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses after an incident involving a woman who was struck on Interstate 5 near 185th Street Southwest Thursday, Dec. 21.

The state patrol said it received 911 calls at approximately 6:15 p.m. Thursday reporting an individual who was laying in the lanes of northbound I-5 near 185th.

“Troopers and the fire department responded and discovered that a female was deceased and that she had come off of the overpass onto I-5,” patrol spokesperson Trooper Rick Johnson said in a news release. “Further information revealed that a vehicle struck this person, pulled over and then left the scene northbound on I-5.”

Witnesses described the vehicle as a boxy, silver compact vehicle that would have front-end and undercarriage damage, he said.

WSP detectives are seeking anyone that has in-car video or any other information that would help identify the vehicle that was involved. Contact Detective Todd Early at Todd.Early@wsp.wa.gov.