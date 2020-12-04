Woman, 73, in critical condition after being struck Wednesday by DUI suspect driving SUV

56 mins ago 21
The 20-year-old suspect was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee when she reportedly struck the 73-year-old woman, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

A woman is facing vehicle assault charges after Lynnwood police say she struck a 73-year-old pedestrian near the 17400 block of Highway 99 Wednesday afternoon, leaving her in critical condition.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision after the 20-year-old driver struck the woman with the Jeep Grand Cherokee she was driving. The woman was transported to the hospital from the scene and is currently in critical condition, said police spokesperson Joanna Small.

The victim was reportedly struck by a suspected DUI driver Wednesday afternoon.

The driver is currently facing vehicular assault charges. However, Small said if the victim were to died from her injuries, the charges would be upgraded to vehicular homicide.

Road closures we in effect for several hours on Highway 99 near 17400 in both directions.

Small said the specifics of the woman’s injuries are unavailable, but added that the woman’s condition is still critical.

Road closures were in effect on Highway in both directions near the 17400 block for several hours.

–Photos courtesy of the Lynnwood Police Department

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME