Woman dies in Lake Stickney neighborhood house fire Thursday night

A woman died in a fire at a home in the Lake Stickney neighborhood of unincorporated Lynnwood Thursday night.

According to South County Fire, firefighters responded just after 6:30 p.m. and found the deceased woman, in her 70s, on the second floor of the two-story home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in 10 minutes, and the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause, South County Fire said.

“We encourage everyone: Please check your home’s smoke alarms,” South County Fire said in a social media post.