Woman dies in Lynnwood house fire Sunday

A woman died in a fire that destroyed a Lynnwood home Sunday, South County Fire said. A man was also evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

Firefighters responded just after noon to a report of flames coming from the two-story home in the 17900 block of 33rd Place West. Firefighters arrived minutes later to find the home nearly engulfed in flames. “Access to the home’s interior was challenging, due to collapse of several areas on the first floor and other areas in danger of collapse,” South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said.

It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to extinguish the fire. Inside the home, they found a woman in her 80s who had died, Veley said. Firefighters also evaluated a man in his 90s at the scene for possible smoke inhalation. Though several people lived at the home, the woman and man are believed to be the only two inside at the time of the fire.

No firefighters were injured. A volunteer was evaluated at the scene for a possible medical issue, Veley said.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The home is a complete loss and total monetary damages are being determined.

Veley encourages everyone to check their home’s smoke alarms. “Working smoke alarms can save lives by giving you more time to escape a fire,” she said. Replaceable batteries in smoke alarms should be changed once each year. Replace all smoke alarms after 10 years.