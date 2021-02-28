Woman in wheelchair seriously injured after being struck by vehicle at Lynnwood restaurant drive-thru exit

A 51-year-old Everett woman sustained serious injuries Saturday after she was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing a drive-thru exit in her motorized wheelchair on 196th Street Southwest, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision in the 4100 block of 196th Street Southwest after the woman was struck by a vehicle that was exiting the Panda Express drive-thru. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center for her injuries.

Police spokesperson Joanna Small, the driver of the vehicle — a 51-year-old Lynnwood man — said he did not see the woman before hitting her. He remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation. According to Small, the driver did not show any signs of impairment.

The incident caused temporary traffic delays and officers were posted at the 196th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West intersection, directing traffic away from the collison.

–By Cody Sexton