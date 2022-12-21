Woman seriously injured in Lynnwood house fire Tuesday night

Posted: December 20, 2022 29
The fire was located in the 5800 block of 186th Place Southwest in Lynnwood. (Photo courtesy South County Fire)

A woman was seriously injured in a house fire in Lynnwood Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. reporting smoke and flames coming from a house in the 5800 block of 186th Place Southwest, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. A neighbor went inside the small single-story home and rescued the resident before firefighters arrived. Medics transported her to Harborview Medical Center. Her injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

No one else was injured. South County Fire crews had the fire under control within 10 minutes. Fire investigators have not yet determined how the fire started.

