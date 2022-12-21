Woman seriously injured in Lynnwood house fire Tuesday night

A woman was seriously injured in a house fire in Lynnwood Tuesday night.
Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls around 8:45 p.m. reporting smoke and flames coming from a house in the 5800 block of 186th Place Southwest, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. A neighbor went inside the small single-story home and rescued the resident before firefighters arrived. Medics transported her to Harborview Medical Center. Her injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
No one else was injured. South County Fire crews had the fire under control within 10 minutes. Fire investigators have not yet determined how the fire started.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.