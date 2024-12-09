Woman transported to Harborview with serious burns following Lynnwood house fire Sunday

A woman in her 50s was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious burns following a house fire in the 6500 block of 185th Place Southwest in Lynnwood Sunday, Dec, 8.

Two adults and one child were displaced in the fire, South County Fire said. South County Fire Marshals are investigating the cause.

“Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the two-story home and quickly prevented the fire from spreading to nearby houses and vehicles,” South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said.

One other person was evaluated for smoke inhalation but was not transported. Firefighters also rescued a dog from inside the home, Veley said.

Support 7 and the American Red Cross Northwest Region are assisting the displaced residents.