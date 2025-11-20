Woodland Park Zoo invites Community Access Program applications for free zoo tickets

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News Today!

Applications for free tickets to Woodland Park Zoo are now open through its Community Access Program (CAP), which provides more than 100,000 free tickets each year to community nonprofit and human service organizations to support access to the zoo.

Applications to become a CAP partner for 2026 are now open through Nov. 25, 2025, and can be completed at www.zoo.org/community. Applications are only accepted during the designated time periods.

A longstanding Woodland Park Zoo program, CAP works with more than 400 nonprofit and human service partners each year so that the organizations can distribute tickets to the individuals and communities they serve, particularly to those who may have traditionally faced economic, ability or cultural barriers to visiting the zoo.

To ensure equitable distribution throughout the community, CAP only partners with qualifying organizations and does not provide tickets directly to individual people or community members.

Eligibility:

A nonprofit with verifiable 501(c)3 status OR a Washington state or local government entity OR a Tribal organization that serves under-resourced individuals.

Community groups without 501(c)3 status may also apply.

Religious organizations should demonstrate a secular community function that provides social services to under-resourced communities regardless of religious affiliation without promoting belief in a particular faith.

Individual people/community members are not eligible to apply and instead are encouraged to connect with their local non-profits.

To learn more about eligibility, to apply, or to encourage your local nonprofit to apply, visit www.zoo.org/community.

Individuals interested in accessible or discounted ticket programs, such as the $5 Discover Ticket and $40 Explorer Pass membership for foster and kinship families or recipients of EBT/Washington Quest, SUN Bucks or WIC assistance may find more information at www.zoo.org/discounts.

The CAP program is supported in part by 4Culture.