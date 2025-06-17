Workers take center stage as Lynnwood Transit Center named the nation’s top construction project

The Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America has named the Lynnwood Transit Center as the “most successful construction project in the country.”

The award, announced at a June 13 awards ceremony, celebrated the hundreds of workers who contributed to the project’s success.

The honor is part of AGC’s “Build America Grand Awards,” said Kevin Barry, a director with the Baldwin Group, at the ceremony. Each year, a panel of judges in the construction and contracting industry select a handful of recently completed construction projects and chose which ones best reflect what the industry can accomplish.

When compared to the 25 other award-winning projects, the judges said the Lynnwood Transit Center “is the best of them all,” Barry said.

During the ceremony at the transit center, representatives from AGC, Sound Transit and Skanska – the contracting company hired to build the center joined dozens of employees who worked on the project. Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell was also present alongside other city staff.

“You guys built a superior, super-difficult project in a challenging setting with hundreds of partners on a schedule and budget that almost no one can seem to match,” Barry said. “…We want to educate and encourage the rest of the construction industry to learn from your successes and emulate them.”

Mayor Frizzell commended individual workers for their efforts.

“As much as I appreciate Skanska and their organization and the engineers, it is the workers,” she said. “…Thank you to every worker that was here, whether that was down in the trenches or up there on the rails. …Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Frizzell said she remembered when voters first approved funding for the project in 2008. She said she was pleased that she was able to watch the project from its beginning stages, all the way to its completion.

Zach McCown, lead representative of the Western States Council of Carpenters, remarked on how individual workers’ contributions lead to a ripple effect of economic benefit in the community.

“Really the community, in my opinion, is the one that benefits the most from this,” McCown said. “… One person who worked on the project takes those hard-earned wages, takes it back to the city they live in and gets to impact a bunch of different people’s lives.”

McCown continued: “That ripple effect is a direct result of a project like this. It’s a direct result of the hard work that the workers put in every day to get us here.”

