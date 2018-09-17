Workforce Snohomish, Lynnwood Chamber to host roundtable discussion for retail employers Sept. 26

Workforce Snohomish in partnership with the Lynnwood Chamber will host a retail employer roundtable discussion on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

This free, employer-led roundtable is a unique opportunity to engage industry employers and and further Workforce Snohomish’s understanding of retail workforce needs and challenges, including attracting, developing and retaining skilled employees.

The event will be held at Workforce Snohomish, located at 808 134th St. S.W., Ste. 105

Everett, on Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

For more information or to register, click here. Registration is required by Monday, Sept. 24.