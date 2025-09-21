WSDOT announces six weekends of lane reductions on southbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge beginning this fall

The next phase of the Revive I-5: Ship Canal Bridge preservation project begins this fall. Starting Oct. 10, the Washington State Department of Transportation said it will begin a series of six weekend-long lane reductions on southbound Interstate 5 across the Ship Canal Bridge. This phase aims to complete drainage improvements ahead of bridge deck repair and resurface work scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

“We learned a lot from completing the northbound drainage work this summer that we will apply to our work on the southbound side of the bridge,” Northwest Region Administrator Brian Nielsen said in a news release. “Completing drainage work at this phase of the project will keep us on schedule, ensuring we can preserve this vital transportation link well into the future.”

What to expect

Between October 2025 and January 2026, southbound lanes of I-5 across the Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced to two lanes for six weekends as crews saw-cut concrete and install new drainage structures. The weekends are:

Oct. 10-13

Oct. 17-20

Oct. 31-Nov. 3

Nov. 21-24

Dec. 5-8

Jan. 9-12, 2026

Each weekend, southbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes as early as 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Weekend-long reductions will extend from about Northeast 45th Street/Northeast 50th Street southbound I-5 off-ramp to the SR 520 interchange.

The express lanes will run southbound-only 24 hours a day during each of these weekend-long lane reductions. While all southbound drivers may use the express lanes, travelers need to observe signs for HOV-only entrances and exits and be aware of vehicle height restrictions. Northbound I-5 travelers may also experience delays because the express lanes will not reverse.

Regional coordination



Building on successful coordination during summer work, WSDOT said it will continue to collaborate closely with the city of Seattle and SDOT, King County Metro, Sound Transit, emergency services and freight partners to prepare for these lane reductions.

“Over the summer, we saw what this region can do when we work together to adjust,” Nielsen said. “We are again asking drivers, neighbors and our many partners to work with us to keep the region moving while we do this important preservation work.”

Looking ahead to 2026 and 2027



Construction this year is a preview of long-term lane reductions planned for 2026 and 2027, when one direction of the bridge each year will be reduced to two lanes for months. Work will pause during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, when all lanes of the bridge will be open in both directions.