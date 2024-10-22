WSDOT gears up for winter: Tips for safe driving in snow and ice

While leaves are just starting to fall in many places, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews have been preparing for winter for several months.

Teams from Port Angeles to Pullman have trained for winter weather, stocked storage sheds and inspected the more than 560 state snowplows. But they also need the traveling public to prepare for the coming weather. Many mountain pass closures, for example, are due to poor driver behavior. This includes going too fast for conditions or failing to have proper equipment for snow and ice.

“Everyone can do their part to keep passes and roadways open. This includes planning trips accordingly if closures occur and staying up to date using WSDOT’s online tools,” said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager James Morin. “As we do every winter, crews will ‘swarm to the storm’ and move crews and equipment to hard-hit or priority routes during storms.”

Travelers should ensure their vehicle is ready for winter and also regularly track weather conditions and road closures. During heavy storms, consider altering or canceling non-essential travel plans and/or looking into what alternative forms of travel may be available. It’s also important for motorists to remember to slow down, allow extra space and stop for people using crosswalks.

People walking or riding along roadways may be harder to see during storms. In Washington, 25% of residents either don’t or can’t drive a vehicle, so everyone should be alert during storms and other winter weather.

Know before you go

WSDOT has several tools to help travelers prepare for winter travel:

– Check out WSDOT’s online winter driving tips, including information on traction tires and chain requirements and what to carry in a vehicle.

– Download the free WSDOT mobile app for Apple or Android phones or devices.

– Sign up for email and/or text updates about road conditions – or sign up to receive text message alerts about closures and delays on I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass by texting “START” to the number 85107.

– Follow WSDOT across a variety of social media platforms including Facebook, Threads, several X/Twitter accounts, Instagram and TikTok.

– Check current traction and chain requirements for mountain passes, which are also available on highway advisory signs.

– Use the online real-time travel map to check conditions locally and statewide before heading out.

– Review what to carry in vehicles, including a winter driving supply checklist:

Studded tires and other options

By law, studded tires are legal for use in Washington state only from Nov. 1 through March 31. This applies to all vehicles in Washington, even those traveling from other states. No personal exemptions or waivers exist. Studded tires do not meet a posted chain requirement. Drivers still need to install chains over studded tires to proceed in areas posted for chains.

WSDOT estimates studded tires cause between $20 million and $29 million in pavement damage to state-owned asphalt and concrete roadways each year. Motorists are encouraged to visit a tire dealer to learn about options, including stud-free, winter tread traction tires. This aggressive tread tire is different than an all-season tire, is legal year-round and does not cause the same roadway damage as studded tires.

Chains and alternatives

People traveling into the mountains and during winter weather should carry chains to be prepared. A sudden change in weather conditions could mean chains are required on a route. Drivers failing to install tire chains when posted risk a $500 ticket from the Washington State Patrol. Potential fines and chain enforcement patrols are conducted by WSP – not WSDOT.

WSDOT also encourages travelers to practice installing chains before heading out. Any tire becomes a traction tire when chains are installed. Studded tire law requirements are set by the Washington State Legislature.

Although some vehicle manufacturers recommend against the use of tire chains for certain models, that doesn’t excuse travelers from the laws. These requirements exist to help keep all traffic moving safely during extreme winter conditions. The Washington State Patrol provides a list of state-approved alternative traction devices on its vehicle and equipment webpage under “traction tires.” These approved alternatives can be used when chains are required.

Studded tires are allowed in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31; stud-free winter tire alternatives are legal year-round.

Winter crew recruitment

WSDOT is staffed and ready for winter. Seasonal winter hiring is also underway, especially for people with commercial driver’s licenses. Visit www.wsdotjobs.com and search for “highway maintenance worker” for more information on permanent and seasonal openings.