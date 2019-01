Contractor crews will reduce State Route 524 between Locust and Larch Ways to one lane overnight, Tuesday, Jan. 15, the Washington State Department of Transportation says.

Crews need to close one lane to install some long-awaited drainage that was weather-dependent. “Now that we have clear skies in the forecast, they’re going for it,” the WSDOT announcement says.

Traffic will alternate between Locust Way and Larch Way from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16.