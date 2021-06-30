WSDOT: Plan ahead if traveling this Independence Day weekend

Getting away for the Fourth of July? With Independence Day creating a three-day weekend this summer, travelers should plan ahead and expect for additional traffic, especially during peak travel times.

Checking the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Fourth of July weekend traffic volume charts when planning your travels can help determine best times to travel on key routes. Due to the closure of the US-Canadian border to non-essential travel, there will not be travel charts for the border crossing. Travelers should also check ahead for any COVID-19 safety requirements at their destinations or stops along the way.

Travelers are advised to keep vehicles at least a quarter full of fuel throughout travel. The state Department of Commerce says there is no fuel shortage like seen on the East Coast this spring, but with many people still driving rather than flying, there could be local delays in fuel deliveries during heavy travel weekends this summer. Downloading an app that identifies nearby gas stations may be helpful if traveling in a different part of the state, as will buying only the fuel you need to leave enough for everyone else.

By following these steps, travelers can “know before they go” and plan ahead, whether they’re just traveling across town or across the state:

Get informed about WSDOT’s online tools, including the WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts.

Visit online traveler information for traffic, weather and ferry schedules.

Follow WSDOT’s social media accounts, such as Twitter and Facebook.

Pre-program your vehicle radio to 530 AM and 1610 AM for highway advisory radio alerts.

Call 5-1-1 for updated road conditions.

Have a backup outdoor location if your first choice is full and never park along road shoulders, as this is unsafe for everyone on the roadway.

Allow extra time for travel to avoid rushing or distraction.

Carry extra food and water as well as extra masks and hand sanitizer as an added precaution for emergencies or unexpected stops.

Highway construction paused

Most state highway construction work is suspended through the holiday weekend – including Monday, July 5 – to ease congestion. However, please stay alert for new lane shifts or work zone staging areas that may remain in place. And please give any emergency repair crews plenty of space to work safely.

Snoqualmie Pass

No lane closures or other construction is planned on Interstate 90 from Friday, July 2, until to Tuesday, July 6. However, the usual holiday increase in traffic volumes means travelers should expect delays, especially eastbound on Friday, July 2, and westbound Monday, July 5 (see charts for more detail). Receive text message alerts about significant delays by texting the number 468311 with the words “WSDOT Snoqualmie.”

Tolling

In the Puget Sound, weekend toll rates will be in effect on Monday, July 5, on the State Route 520 bridge and SR 99 tunnel. The Interstate 405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on the Monday holiday.

Ferry travel

People boarding a state ferry by vehicle should prepare for long waits. Peak travel times on most routes are expected to be westbound Thursday and Friday, July 1-2, and eastbound, Monday, July 5. Customers also can bypass vehicle lines by traveling as a walk-on passenger.

All riders should double check the sailing schedules as some routes are operating on timetables that are different than prior to the pandemic.

Visit the Washington State Ferries website for more details on vehicle reservations, ferry email alerts and terminal conditions.

A face covering is required in all indoor areas of vessels and terminals in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order for public transportation.

Trains, airports and transit

Travelers making a trip by train, personal aircraft or bus also should plan ahead to avoid holiday delays: