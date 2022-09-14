WSDOT: Railway workers strike could cancel Amtrak Cascades trains starting Friday, Sept. 16

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said Wednesday it is keeping a close eye on the ongoing freight rail labor contract negotiations and working with partners at the Oregon Department of Transportation and Amtrak about what a potential strike could means for the state’s Amtrak Cascades service.

“The negotiations do not involve Amtrak or the Amtrak workforce but still do affect train travel,” WSDOT said in a message on its blog. “While we are hopeful that parties will reach a resolution, Amtrak has now begun phased adjustments to its service in preparation for a possible freight rail service interruption later this week.”