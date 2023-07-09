WSU Extension offering Sustainable Community Stewards training this fall

Do you ever find yourself standing at the recycling bin wondering what can and can’t be recycled, and why? Curious about climate change and how your individual actions can make a difference? Wondering how you can get more engaged in your local community? WSU Snohomish County Extension promises you can get answers to these questions and more by becoming a WSU Sustainable Community Steward. Training begins this fall.

According to the program announcement:

By enrolling, you receive university-level training grounded in climate change science relevant both within Snohomish County and globally. This training is designed to help you become an informed community educator at festivals, libraries, workshops and more in Snohomish County. A combination of engaging classroom presentations and discussions paired with behind-the-scenes field trips make this an excellent educational and community engagement opportunity.

The trainings are on Wednesdays, 6-8:30 p.m., with half the classes at WSU Snohomish County Extension’s office at Willis Tucker Park’s Activity Center and the other half online via Zoom.

Schedule:

Sept. 13: in-person

Sept. 20: online

Sept. 27: in-person

Oct. 4: online

Oct. 11: in-person

Oct. 18: online

Oct. 25: online

Nov. 1: in-person

Nov. 8: in-person

The training includes an overview of environmental sustainability and climate change solutions with a deep dive into waste reduction and proper recycling. Energy conservation, food waste reduction, important water quality issues are also featured.

There is a $50 fee. Accommodations and fee waivers are available on request. Sign up here.

WSU Snohomish County Extension programs are open to all without discrimination.

For more information, contact Program Coordinator Kellee Byard at 425-357-6027 or email kellee.byard@wsu.edu.