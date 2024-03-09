WSU Extension offering Waste Warriors volunteer training starting April 22

Starting April 22, Snohomish County WSU Extension is again sponsoring a Waste Warriors volunteer training that provides university-level education on waste reduction, zero-waste principles, recycling and composting practices, food waste prevention and household hazardous waste

The in-person classes will be from 6-8:30 p.m. on five Mondays — April 22-May 20. (Class dates are April 22 and 29 and May 6, 13 and 20.) The location is Willis Tucker Park Activity Center, 6705 Puget Park Dr., Snohomish.

Cost for all five classes is $25.

The training will include speakers from Everett Community College, WSU Extension, Republic Services and Zero-Waste Washington. Activities include recycling relay, green cleaning workshop, food waste trivia and classroom discussions.

At the end of the training, you will be an official WSU Extension volunteer who can participate in sustainability events/projects in Snohomish County, including Repair Cafés, Green Cleaning workshops, waste-sorting at farmer’s markets, fairs and festivals, and helping large recycling collection events.

You can register here.