WSU Extension offering Waste Warriors volunteer training starting April 23

Starting April 23, Snohomish County WSU Extension is again sponsoring a Waste Warriors volunteer training that provides university-level education on waste reduction, zero-waste principles, recycling and composting practices, food waste prevention and household hazardous waste.

The in-person classes will be from 6-8:30 p.m. on five Mondays — April 23 to May 21. (Class dates are April 23 and 30and May 7, 14 and 21.) The location is Willis Tucker Park Activity Center, 6705 Puget Park Dr., Snohomish.

Cost for all five classes is $30.

The classes include an overview of environmental sustainability with a deep dive into waste reduction and recycling, zero-waste legislature, food waste prevention and reducing carbon footprint. Field trips to a recycling facility on May 9 and municipal compost facility on May 16 are included. Register before April 9to receive 15% off.

At the end of the training, you will be an official WSU Extension volunteer who can participate in sustainability events/projects in Snohomish County, including Repair Cafés, Green Cleaning workshops, waste-sorting at farmer’s markets, fairs and festivals, and helping large recycling collection events.

You can register here.