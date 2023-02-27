WSU offering beach watcher training course

Learn about Puget Sound wildlife, coastal processes, water quality, climate change, and more, then share your knowledge as a trained Washington State University Extension beach watcher.WSU hosts a training course where enrollees receive 80 hours of classroom and ﬁeld training in classes that will mix in-person and online learning, with several field trips included. The training starts on March 16 and will be every Thursday in March and May from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and every Tuesday and Thursday in April from 9 a.m.-noon.

The course fee is $175, $150 if registered before March 1. Need-based scholarships are available.

Upon completing the course, beach watchers share their knowledge as citizen scientist volunteers, giving back 80 hours over the next two years to self-selected projects.

The program allows people to immerse themselves in Puget Sound stewardship knowledge and provides a community of like-minded people.

Options to volunteer are wide-ranging. Choose one of the following programs:

• Share what you learn to help others conserve Puget Sound health

• Get involved in one or several Puget Sound-related research projects

• Bring your own ideas to craft your own volunteer experience.

More information can be found on the beach watchers website.