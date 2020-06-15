WWII prisoner of war latest speaker in Vision 2020 leadership series June 23

Edmonds-based Operation Military Family Cares — a veterans services and solutions provider — is offering another in its series of free Vision 2020 webinars Tuesday, June 23 — this one featuring 100-year-old World War II veteran Fiske Hanley.

A flight engineer on a B-29 bomber squad in WWII, Hanley became a prisoner of war when he and his crew were shot down over Japan. He tells of his harrowing experiences in his book, Accused War Criminal: An American Kempei Tai Survivor (published Feb. 18, 2020 by Brown Books Publishing Group).

Register in advance for this webinar: at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UMxULHcZSMKIwzEDw07a6g. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

You can register for the Oct. 2 Vision 2020 conference, to be held in downtown Seattle in October (rescheduled from May), at www.vision2020today.com.