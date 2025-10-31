Yakima fishing guide to speak at Nov. 11 meeting of Olympic Fly Fishers

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!
Olympic Fly fishers of Edmonds presents Yakima fishing guide, casting instructor and fly- tying educator Mark Shimazu at its Tuesday, Nov. 11 meeting.
His presentation, “Fishing the Yakima Year Round: A Guide’s Perspective on all Four Seasons,” offers a comprehensive season-by-season breakdown of Washington’s premier blue-ribbon trout stream.
The meeting is at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is from 6-8 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Learn more at olympicflyfishers.com.
