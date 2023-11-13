YES for ESD Kids launches community effort to approve two Edmonds School District funding measures

Yes for ESD Kids (formerly Citizens for Schools) officially kicked off its campaign Monday, with a goal to build broad community support for the Edmonds School District’s upcoming school funding measures – Propositions 1 and 2.
Yes for ESD Kids is a parent- and community-led volunteer group that advocates on behalf of school funding measures that will support Edmonds School District, which includes Edmonds, Lynnwood, Brier, Woodway and Mountlake Terrace, according to a news release.
“Of our district’s 34 school campuses, 15 were built more than 50 years ago and haven’t been replaced since. Investing in our students and our schools strengthens our local communities. It benefits our economy. And it increases the vibrancy of our neighborhoods,” said Kory DeMun, president of Yes for ESD Kids.
“Our students deserve to learn in a safe and appropriate school environment and to have access to technology that makes learning accessible to all students and prepares them for competitive jobs of the future. That’s why we’re in this together to get this year’s measures approved on February 13, 2024,” DeMun said.
The campaign is seeking help in passing the measures. Community members who want to get involved to help the campaign can:
• Volunteer: There are many ways to get involved, from making phone calls, to knocking on doors, to sign-waving. Sign up here.
• Donate: The effort is sustained by donations from the community. Every dollar helps us create materials and buy ad space, yard signs and banners to get the word out. Contribute here.
• Support: Join the newsletter and help spread the word. Social media – Instagram, Facebook, X (twitter)
For more information about Yes for ESD Kids, visit www.yesforesdkids.org.
As a Lynnwood resident for 30 years now, who have 3 kids that graduated from an Edmonds School District school and 2 grandkids that are going to an Edmonds elementary school, I know how important these local support is to help keep our schools good and the value of our community well. I do volunteer time to help Yes for ESD Kids and donate to them so we can improve the safety features of some of the old schools, like College Place Middle and Elementary, and keep the Technology systems one of the best is the state of Washington.
Teachers, staff, and administrators in the Edmonds School District are dedicated to providing a safe and welcoming environment and a quality education for our students. Both the Bond and the Levy are imperative for increasing school safety, providing equitable access to learning, and allowing our communities to thrive. Even schools not explicitly mentioned in the Bond stand to gain from facility improvements and upgraded recreational spaces. In addition, the Levy will provide access to technology that will benefit all students, families, and staff. We need to continue to support our schools and our students. Strong schools build strong communities.
