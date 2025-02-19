YMCA of Snohomish County hosts free girls flag football clinic Feb. 23

The YMCA of Snohomish County invites girls of all skill levels to a free Girls Flag Football Clinic on Sunday, Feb. 23 from noon to 2 p.m. at Cascade High School, 801 E. Casino Road in Everett.

This event offers young athletes grades 1 to 12 the chance to learn from experienced coaches and players, including Melissa Strother, the first woman to score points in an Arena Football League (AFL) game.

“Flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports for girls, and we’re excited to provide a space where they can develop their skills, build confidence and be inspired by incredible role models,” said Chris Bellecourt, Association Director of Sports Advancement of YMCA of Snohomish County. “This clinic is all about making the game accessible, fun and empowering for every participant.”

Participants can look forward:

– Expert coaching: YMCA sports staff, guest instructors from the Seattle Spartans Women’s Football Team and the Washington Wolfpack Arena Football coaching staff will lead drills and skill-building exercises.

– Special guest inspiration: AFL player Melissa Strother will share her journey and mentor participants.

– Skill development: Players will refine their fundamentals in a supportive, high-energy environment.

This clinic is presented in partnership with Everett Elite Girls Flag Football.

Flag football is surging in popularity with participation up 63% since 2019, according to the YMCA’s press release. Nearly half a million girls nationwide now play, and the sport continues to gain momentum with support from major organizations, such as the NFL.

“We want every girl who is interested to have the chance to play,” added Bellecourt. “That’s why we offer financial assistance to ensure that cost is never a barrier to participation.”

For those eager to continue beyond the clinic, registration is still open for the YMCA’s Spring Girls Flag Football League March 3 to May 10 for girls in grades K-8. The league provides an opportunity to stay active, make friends and develop life skills through team sports.

Secure a spot in the free clinic or the Spring Girls Flag Football League at: www.ymca-snoco.org/sports.