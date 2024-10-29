‘You are worth protecting’: Women learn the art of self-defense from police

Police officer Craig Hanaumi recalls the story from a woman who took a police-sponsored self-defense workshop last year. The workshop saved her life after she was “attacked and even lost consciousness but was able to catch her attacker off guard and get away,” Hanaumi said.

Hanaumi, from the Bellevue Police Department, joined Lynnwood Police Officer Maryam McDonald in leading the second annual free Women’s Self Defense Workshop, held in Lynnwood Saturday.

The workshop was held in honor of National Domestic Violence Month, which Congress designated in 1989. Held during the month of October, it’s a time to acknowledge domestic violence survivors and encourage victims to seek help without fear, shame or retaliation. According to the National Child Traumatic Network, domestic violence affects more than 10 million annually.

“My goal when we started this program two and a half years ago was to remove the barrier of cost and provide the quality of instruction equivalent to a for-profit school,” Hanaumi said.

The workshop is based on the Women Empowered (WE) self-defense techniques of Brazilian jiu jitsu.

Hanaumi, who teaches WE self-defense weekly workshops in Bellevue, said that the workshops give officers the opportunity to get to know and support women n a non-emergency setting as well as showcasing local women in law enforcement.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security lists four warning signs that may indicate potential signs of domestic violence.

Isolation: Permission is needed before making plans or speaking to friends and family members.

Low self-esteem: Feeling deserving of the abusers violence and accepting fault for it.

Unexplained injuries: Bruises, cuts, scrapes and broken bones blamed on clumsiness.

Depression or anxiety: Persistent feelings of hopelessness and fear of angering a partner.

Officer McDonald stressed the importance of knowing and believing in oneself and that “you” are worth protecting. She gave attendees permission to only do what they felt comfortable doing to avoid any trigger points that may arise.

The workshop covered the techniques of boundary setting, distance management, ways to break free from grips, a rear choke and how to escape if you are stuck underneath someone.

Lynnwood Police Department’s Victim Services Coordinator Tiffany Krusey told workshop attendees that she provides information on services throughout the county and offers a child-friendly environment for victims and families. She serves as the liaison for crime victims, the prosecutor’s office and the detectives who investigate domestic violence cases.

If you suspect someone is a victim of domestic violence, here are some things you can do:

– Express your concerns to your friend or loved one in a gentle and non-judgmental way.

– Encourage participation in activities outside of the relationship with friends and family.

– Encourage outreach to people who can provide help and guidance.

– Continue to show your support regardless of the decisions made by your friend or loved one.

For more information or guidance relating to domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline toll free at 800-799-SAFE.

– Story and photos by Misha Carter