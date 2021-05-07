You can help Edmonds Jazz Connection fund scholarships for music students

More than 20 years ago, the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers started an event that has become a popular tradition around Memorial Day; The Edmonds Jazz Connection.

The Jazz Connection was set up to feature the talents and skills of our area’s younger jazz musicians and has showcased the bands, small groups and vocalists of middle, high school and college students. Most of these performers were Puget Sound Area groups, but the event also hosted musicians from as far away as Spokane. Students performed all day on a Saturday at four locations in downtown Edmonds.

The event was last held in 2019, but in 2020 and 2021, the COVID pandemic has brought it to a halt. The Daybreakers hope to be back with the Jazz Connection in 2022, so stay tuned.

One of the goals the Jazz Connection had each year was to raise money through the event for scholarships for local students in need of help with college costs. Over the years, Jazz Connection attendees, patrons and sponsors have helped fund this effort. Although the event won’t be held this year, organizers would still like to award scholarships for college students who have graduated from local high schools in 2020-21.

The Edmonds Daybreakers Foundation has raised and donated over $51,000 since July 1, 2020 to support local and international programs, including:

Boys & Girls Club

Holly House

Veterans Memorial Wreaths

Vision House

Edmonds Food Bank & Toy Shop

Kidstock

Waterfront Center

Scriber Lake H.S. Graduates Scholarships

Washington Kids In Transition

Harvest Against Hunger

Edmonds College COVID Relief Fund