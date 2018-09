Young children ages 2-6 are invited to the Lynnwood Library on Thursday, Sept. 6 for Imagination Band.

Young children travel to an imaginative land and back again in every musical adventure! ImaginationBand features puppetry, a variety of musical instruments, singing and dancing.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6. The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Avenue West.